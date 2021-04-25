IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni is a master; we have a huge amount of respect for CSK"- RCB head coach Simon Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich lauded the impact of MS Dhoni on Chennai Super Kings and branded the former Indian captain as a master of the game.

MS Dhoni's batting prowess might be waning, but he continues to pull strings with his captaincy, helping CSK win 3 out of four games in IPL 2021. In a clip released by RCB ahead of their mouth-watering clash against CSK, Simon Katich said they have a huge amount of respect for their next opponents.

"Dhoni is a master, isn't he? They are sitting at the top with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have a huge amount of respect for CSK, it is going to be great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting lineup but we know our bowling lineup has performed well this season," Katich said.

RCB have had a rollicking start to their 2021 IPL campaign, winning four games out of four. Virat Kohli's men are currently the only unbeaten side in the competition. They will be keen to continue their winning juggernaut when they lock horns with MS Dhoni's CSK at the Wankhede Stadium today.

RCB will come up with some plans to stop Faf du Plessis & Ruturaj Gaikwad: Kane Richardson

Faf Du Plessis

Kane Richardson, who returned to the RCB lineup for their last game against the Rajasthan Royals, said they would have their task cut out as Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in good touch at the top of the order for CSK.

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in form, and they are batting well, so we will come up with some plans to stop them. They have experience throughout their team. They have won a lot of IPLs, so it is going to be a really good game," Richardson said.

CSK lead the head-to-head record against RCB 16-9. Last season, where CSK finished 7th, both teams won one game each during the league phase. It remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni and his men can inflict a first defeat on the RCB this season.

