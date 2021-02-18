Mumbai Indians 2021 players list: Complete list of MI players for IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians (MI) squad looks well set to challenge for the title again after a strong showing in the IPL 2021 auction. The team wasn't too active but covered their bases with some shrewd buys.

Mumbai Indians started the IPL 2021 auction with a purse of ₹15.35 crores and used their money smartly, needing to fill in just 7 slots. Their need for foreign pacers was evident before the start of the IPL 2021 auction. They filled the same with their first buy, signing New Zealand speedster Adam Milne for ₹3.20 crores. The fast bowler has a strong connection with Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond, and the duo will look to fire up that relationship once again in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians later got back one of their own, buying back Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹5 crore. The Australian will hope to have a better season than last time out, where he got just 5 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 7.92.

Done with their quota of pacers for IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians set their eyes on Piyush Chawla next. After a little bidding war with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians got their man for ₹2.40 crores. The 32-year-old will add some much-needed experience to the Mumbai Indians spin bowling attack, competing with Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya in IPL 2021.

MI displayed an affinity for Kiwi players, and they proved that again during the accelerated phase of the auction. They bought James Neesham for ₹50 lakh and the all-rounder is likely to serve as a backup for Hardik Pandya this season.

Another uncapped bought by the player on Thursday was uncapped bowler Yudhvir Charak, who was signed by the Mumbai Indians for just ₹20 lakh. Uncapped South African all-rounder Marco Jansen was the next to be signed for his base price of ₹20 lakh as well.

Arjun Tendulkar was the last buy for Mumbai Indians, with the youngster joining the five-time champions for ₹20 lakh.

MI full squad and player list for IPL 2021

Advertisement

MI players for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar.