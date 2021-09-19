IPL 2021: "One thing about this team is that we know how to win" - MI bowling coach Shane Bond previews clash against CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond acknowledged his team's winning mentality and has stated that the side is in good shape ahead of their opening encounter of phase two today (September 19).

The former Kiwi speedster believes MI's one specialty is knowing how to win matches. The second leg of IPL 2021 will begin with an epic battle between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and three-times champions Chennai Super Kings.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians posted a video of a short interaction with Shane Bond, who was excited about playing in the UAE again. You can find the video below:

Speaking highly of the team's mindset, Bond expressed:

"The boys, in terms of workload and volume, are ready to go. The one thing about this team is we know how to win. We've been playing a lot with each other over the years. So the continuity should kick in pretty quickly. "

Mumbai Indians once again find themselves playing in the UAE, where they lifted the IPL trophy last term. Bond was happy to be back in the Middle East and said:

"I think there's been something for all of us to get back, I think it's the memories from the last tournament where we played so well here. We won convincingly in the final. So, getting back to the Dubai stadium for the first time, I'm sure those memories will come back.

"The wickets will be a little bit different to what we've had in India. They are expecting them to be like they were in the last tournament.. really good cricket wickets, they sort of suit the way we play."

On November 10, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

"If we can get a win, we sort of solidify our spot in that top 4" - Shane Bond

The 46-year old also shared his excitement of playing against the Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

Bond feels that if his side can defeat CSK in their upcoming match, they can solidify their place for qualification to the playoffs. He said:

''I think there's genuine excitement about playing one of the most successful teams, outside of us. They've always been there or thereabouts .. number of finals.. number of titles. and the games are evenly placed. They're incredibly exciting and great games.

"It's an important game too if you look at the table for us if we can get a win, we sort of solidify our spot in that top 4. "

The most recent fixture between the two sides came when the defending champions beat MS Dhoni's men by four wickets in a nail-biting contest.

The match is vividly remembered by fans thanks to Kieron Pollard's spectacular knock of 87 runs from just 34 deliveries that got his side over the ropes.

Speaking highly about the aforementioned game, Bond said:

"The last game of the tournament before it got called off was one of the great games really .. some extraordinary cricket. So it's a nice place to start again.

"They piled on the runs and Polly pulled something out that was special to win that game. And I think if we can get something like that after this game, I think it's a great way to kick off the tournament."

Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth in the points table after winning four of their first seven matches during the first half of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side would look to conquer their fierce rivals once again when they meet in the opener of the second half of IPL 2021.

