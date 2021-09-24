IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians need to find a fix for struggling middle order 

Mumbai Indians looked unstoppable as they marched to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2020. One year on, the Rohit Sharma-led side find themselves in troubled waters, sitting sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with just four wins in nine matches.

They were fourth when the season was halted in May, but their return to the UAE – which proved to be a happy hunting ground for them last year – has been disastrous so far. They have slipped to defeat in both their matches since the tournament resumed earlier in the week.

MI's loss on Thursday to a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seemed emblematic of the main problem that has plagued them so far – their usually destructive middle order failing to turn up.

Put in to bat, openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got Mumbai Indians off to a flier, with the first wicket coming in the 10th over. When Sunil Narine bagged the key wicket of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians were 78/1 in 9.2 overs.

From there, it was all downhill for them.

Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles this season for Mumbai Indians continued as he fell for 5 off 10 deliveries. Quinton de Kock slowed down due to the pressure building thanks to some good bowling by KKR and the lack of runs from the other end. He was the next to go.

The rest just could not get going after that, and they somehow posted 155/6, thanks to a late burst from Kieron Pollard. who has been the only consistent performer in their middle order this season.

Ever since Rohit Sharma took over as captain, Mumbai Indians have gone on to become a dominant force, and in the batting department, the middle order has been their engine, helping the team win five IPL titles in seven years.

But this year, their middling returns have led to sub-par performances from the team.

This is in stark contrast to last season, when it was the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who played blistering knocks to help the Mumbai Indians over the line.

This season, however, the numbers show they're struggling.

Stats paint troubling picture for the Mumbai Indians middle order

Suryakumar Yadav, who averaged 40 last year for Mumbai Indians with a stunning strike rate of 145.01, has only managed to average a meager 20.11 at 132.11.

Given that last year was his breakthrough season – which also saw him get picked for the national side for the first time – his numbers are still poorer than his IPL career average of 29.01 and strike rate of 134.36.

Ishan Kishan, who also earned a maiden India call-up after a brilliant season, averaged 57.11, striking at 145.76 last year. So far this season, his average is only 14 at a dismal strike rate of 88.28.

Hardik Pandya’s numbers have also severely dwindled. While he only hit one half-century last year, he was mostly required to come in towards the death and go hell for leather thanks to the players before him putting the Mumbai Indians in a strong position more often than not. Still, he averaged 35.12 at a blistering strike rate of 178.98, much better than his IPL career numbers of 27.47 and 157.27.

Hardik failed to get going this season, and has only managed to average 8.66 at a strike rate of 118.18. He is yet to get a game in the UAE this season, but given the form of the rest of the players, he needs to step it up if he does make it back into the Mumbai Indians XI.

Krunal Pandya had a poor season in 2020 and has only digressed in 2021. His average has fallen from 18.16 to 14.50, but in some consolation, he has been able to score at a quicker rate. In 2020, his SR was 118.47, while in 2021 he has scored at 128.88 – a significant increase, but still the numbers leave something to be desired from a lower middle order batsman.

Kieron Pollard has been the only one from the Mumbai Indians middle order who has maintained some semblance of consistency, with an average of 40.80 and strike rate of 160.62.

With the mega auction coming up before the next season, this may well be the last season the Mumbai Indians have this core for their middle order, and if they don’t find a cure for their woes soon, they may see themselves watching the knockout stages from the sidelines this year.

