IPL 2021: "My innings was a crucial one" - MS Dhoni reacts after CSK to another final

Normalcy was restored as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thumped the Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets to book a berth in their 9th IPL final on Sunday in Dubai.

After a good start by CSK courtesy Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa, Dhoni took the onus and promoted himself to finish the game. He remained unbeaten on 18 as the Super Kings sailed past the target with two balls to spare.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for Om Finishaya Namaha !Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. Om Finishaya Namaha !

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season.

MS Dhoni, who has had a dismal run with the bat throughout the tournament, revealed that he just wanted to just see the ball properly and time it. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 40-year-old said,

"My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. I've not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. I was batting well in the nets. But wasn't thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up."

MS Dhoni has managed only 114 runs from 15 outings in IPL 2021 at an average of 16.28 which is below-par as per his standards.

"It's good to see how well he has improved" - MS Dhoni on Ruturaj Gaikwad

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #VIVOIPL @Ruutu1331 is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 70 as #CSK win by 4 wickets in #Qualifier1 .@Ruutu1331 is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 70 as #CSK win by 4 wickets in #Qualifier1.#VIVOIPL https://t.co/vrqD35NAFn

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again steered the ship for CSK in the run chase with a crucial 70-run innings. MS Dhoni showered praise on the youngster, who has been in the form of his life.

When quizzed on his conversations with Ruturaj, MS Dhoni stated,

"Whenever Ruturaj and I have a chat, its a simple chat. Want to know what he was thinking. Its good to see how well he has improved. He is someone willing to bat 20 overs."

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently the second highest run-scorer in the competition with 603 runs from 15 games after KL Rahul, who has 626 runs under his belt.

After becoming the first team to bow out of the tournament last season, CSK were the first to book a playoff berth before beating the Delhi Capitals to reach the finals.

Chennai scripted a complete turnover this year and MS Dhoni credited all the stakeholders for stepping up to the task.

"Last season was the first time we didnt qualify into playoffs. But we wanted to just make use of the 3-4 games left last season, and a lot of our batters made use of that. That is the reason why we have come back strongly this season," MS Dhoni concluded.

CSK will get a good four days of rest before their pinnacle clash on October 15 in Dubai.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

