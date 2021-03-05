"One of my career highlights is actually playing with Virat Kohli" - Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has termed playing with Virat Kohli one of his "career highlights." Watson shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with the Indian skipper in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2020, Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Australian had a fairly successful career in all three formats of the game.

Speaking about his IPL experience, Watson divulged how fascinating it was for him to observe Virat Kohli from close quarters.

"One of my career highlights is actually playing with Virat at RCB. That was an amazing experience for two reasons. To know Virat, what just to be able to understand what makes him tick on and off the field and just the great layers of a person that he's got as well," Watson said on the Grade cricket podcast.

Watson added that Virat Kohli's off-the-field personality is interesting as well.

"It's, not just cricket. He's a very interesting person, interested in other people as well. Then AB de Villiers at RCB as well you just have to turn on your TV when he's playing," added Watson.

Shane Watson's IPL career at a glance

Shane Watson in CSK colours

The Australian won two IPL titles in his career - once with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and then with Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Shane Watson retired from the international scene in 2016, but he continued playing franchise cricket around the world for a few more years.

In 145 IPL games, Watson amassed 3874 runs at an average of 31, while his strike rate read 138. The Australian scored four hundreds in his IPL career, including a memorable century in the 2018 final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the bowling front, the former all-rounder picked up 92 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.93 in the IPL.

I just received this beautiful gift from @ChennaiIPL. I am totally taken back by these very kind words. 😊😊😊 #Yellove #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/BBAMGvKypk — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 17, 2020