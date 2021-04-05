IPL 2021: One X-Factor Player for each team

One of the reasons why the IPL is such a competitive tournament is because it involves the best players from all across the globe. It has always been a platform for players to showcase their talents to the entire world. Given the high stakes involved in the IPL, players are expected to perform regularly and win games for their team.

While cricket is a team sport, the T20 format is so unpredictable that a small moment of brilliance from a single player can completely change the entire course of the game. Some players have the ability to turn the match around on their own and each of the 8 IPL franchises will rely on these players to get the team over the line in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Let's take a look at one such game changing 'X-Factor' player from each franchise for IPL 2021.

# Chennai Super Kings - Sam Curran

Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings

Curran was the lone shining star for the Chennai Super Kings last season as the Yellow Army failed to enter the play-offs for the first time in IPL history. His ability to bat anywhere in the order and bowl during the death overs makes him a special player.

Curran had a brilliant ODI series versus Team India and will be looking to carry his rich form into the upcoming edition of the league.

# Delhi Capitals - Andrich Nortje

Andrich Nortje - Delhi Capitals

Drafted in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, the South-African speedstar impressed everyone with his pace bowling. He consistently clocked over 150 kmph picking 22 wickets from 16 games for the Delhi Capitals.

Nortje played a vital role in helping his team reach the finals last season and will be hoping to do the same this time around as well.

