IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs RR match (updated)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul remains on top in the Orange Cap race for IPL 2021. He reached 626 runs following his unbeaten 98 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill scored his second consecutive half-century later in the day, in match number 54 of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah. KKR crushed RR by 86 runs in the fixture.

Gill's fluent 56 off 44 took his run tally in this year’s edition up to 352 as KKR posted 171 for 4 batting first against RR in Sharjah. He is occupying the 14th position in the Orange Cap standings in IPL 2021.

Gill’s opening partner Venkatesh Iyer carried on his good form against RR as well. He scored 38 off 35 and featured in an impressive opening stand of 79 with Gill.

Despite only having played seven games for KKR, Iyer has already amassed 239 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130. He occupies the 24th position in the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Middle-order batter Rahul Tripathi has been in fine nick for Kolkata in the second half. He looked solid against Rajasthan as well but fell for a quickfire 21 off 14.

However, thanks to his good performances in the earlier games, he is at number nine in the Orange Cap race. Tripathi finished the league stage with 377 runs at a strike rate of 142.80.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR picked up only four wickets against KKR. Chris Morris claimed the big wicket of Gill, which took his tally in IPL 2021 to 15. He is at number 10 in the Purple Cap leader board.

Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya claimed 1 for 23 and is in 12th spot, with 14 wickets in as many games.

However, Mustafizur Rahman went wicketless in the game. He remains at 14 scalps from as many matches and is just below Sakariya in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings.

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson fails to progress in Orange Cap leaderboard

RR skipper Sanju Samson could not add much to his run-tally in IPL 2021 against KKR. He was out after scoring only 1 as his side faltered in the chase against Kolkata.

Samson will finish the edition with 484 runs at a strike rate of 136.72. Following Thursday’s game, he occupies the fifth position in the Orange Cap standings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also could not add to his tally as he was dismissed for a duck. He will end IPL 2021 with 249 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 148.21. At the end of the clash against KKR, he was occupying the 22nd position.

KKR’s bowlers enjoyed themselves as RR batters struggled. Shivam Mavi claimed four wickets and Lockie Ferguson three.

Following Thursday’s spell, Ferguson’s wicket tally in IPL 2021 increased to 10. He is now in 23rd position in the Purple Cap standings. Mavi is 26th with nine scalps from six games.

KKR leggie Varun Chakravarthy was impressive again. He claimed 1 for 14 and is at the eighth spot in the Purple Cap leaderboard with 16 scalps.

