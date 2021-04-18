IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs SRH match (updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Nitish Rana remains atop the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 137 runs from 2 games. There wasn’t any change of hand of the Purple Cap too, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel wearing it thanks to the 7 wickets under his belt.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Jonny Bairstow broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after smashing 43 off 22 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight. The English opener has a tally of 110 runs from the 3 games.

His teammate, Manish Pandey, is one slot below with 101 runs from 3 matches thus far. SRH skipper David Warner completes the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after scoring a 34-ball 36 tonight. He has a haul of 93 runs at a modest strike rate of 124.

From the winning side, MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are among the top 10 highest run-getters this season. Rohit stroked a 25-ball 32 tonight and climbed up to the 8th slot with 94 runs in his kitty. Suryakumar Yadav managed just 10 runs against SRH, but he occupies 6th slot, having scored 3 more runs than his captain in this edition.

Two MI bowlers dominate the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

In the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list, the MI duo of Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult dominate the top 3. Chahar followed up his 4 for 27 against KKR with a 3 for 19 tonight to go level on wickets with holder Harshal Patel. Boult registered figures of 3 for 28 against SRH and went up to 6 wickets.

Leg spinner Rashid Khan is the only SRH bowler in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list. Even though he went wicketless tonight, he is placed in 6th slot with 4 wickets to his name at a remarkable economy of 5.33.

The action now shifts to the first double-header of the season when RCB take on KKR in Chennai and DC lock horns with PBKS in Mumbai in the evening. While Harshal Patel would look to extend his tally at the top of the Purple Cap list, Nitish Rana would want to strike three fifties on the trot.

MI go top of the IPL 2021 table with a narrow win over SRH

MI have posted two back-to-back wins after losing the season opener against RCB [Credits: IPL]

A concerted effort from the Mumbai Indians helped them go top of the table after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in Match 9 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 17). SRH remain at the bottom, having lost all three matches played.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, he and Quinton de Kock forged a 55-run opening stand to give MI the perfect start. But once Vijay Shankar removed the skipper for a fluent 32 off 25, nobody could capitalise on the solid foundation.

Shankar (2 for 17) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 for 29) dismantled the power-packed MI top order as the defending champions found themselves precariously placed at 114 for 4 in the 17th over. But they still had Kieron Pollard, who blasted an unbeaten 22-ball 35 to power MI to 150 for 5 at the end of 20 overs.

The SRH chase also followed a similar template as openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put on 67 runs for the first wicket. However, Bairstow’s hit-wicket after a scintillating 43 off 22 balls started a slide which none of the SRH batsmen could arrest. Hardik Pandya played a key role in the field, running out Warner (36 off 34) and Abdul Samad (7 off 8) with direct hits.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar kept SRH in the game with a 25-ball 28, Trent Boult (3 for 28) and Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 14) bowled excellently at the death to ensure MI won by 13 runs.