IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated)

KL Rahul has overtaken Shikhar Dhawan in the race to the IPL 2021 Orange Cap title. Courtesy of his 91-run knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, Rahul is now number one on the Orange Cap leaderboard, with 331 runs to his name in seven matches.

Shikhar Dhawan is right behind him with 311 runs, while Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw are the other batters in the Top 5. Glenn Maxwell had an opportunity to sneak into the Top 5 last night in Ahmedabad, but he got out for a golden duck.

Even AB de Villiers could not improve his position in the standings after scoring just three runs versus the Punjab Kings. There are no other changes in the Top 10.

Harshal Patel continues to be at the helm of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Although he went wicketless against the Punjab Kings, Harshal Patel continues to be in the number one position on the Purple Cap leaderboard. Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Chris Morris and Rashid Khan are behind him in the Top 5.

Kyle Jamieson's two wickets against the Punjab Kings helped him attain the seventh rank while Mohammed Shami is eighth now with eight wickets in seven matches. Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar hold the other two spots in the Top 10.

Punjab Kings rise to fifth place in the IPL 2021 points table

After registering their third win of IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings have climbed to the fifth position in the standings. Their net run rate of -0.264 has kept them below the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have the same points as the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. However, their negative run rate has kept them in the number 3 position.

The next IPL 2021 match will feature the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. This game will take place on Saturday evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.