IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB match (updated)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel has dethroned Andre Russell at the top of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list and now has 7 wickets to his name. There was no change on the Orange Cap list, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana sitting pretty at the top of the pile with a tally of 137 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Manish Pandey followed up his unbeaten 61 against KKR with a 39-ball 38 tonight, thus breaking into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 99 runs. His teammate Jonny Bairstow could only manage 12 runs against RCB, but he occupies 9th position after scoring 55 off 40 balls in the previous match.

RCB star Glenn Maxwell seemed to have found his mojo in the league. He registered his first IPL fifty in five years and moved up to 4th on the Orange Cap list with a tally of 98 runs. His skipper, Virat Kohli, completes the top 10 with 66 runs from 2 matches so far.

RCB seamer Harshal Patel displaced Andre Russell off the top of the table [Credits: IPL]

In the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list, SRH leggie Rashid Khan moved into the top 3 after returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 tonight. He has scalped 2 wickets each in the first 2 games. Seamer Jason Holder, who played his first IPL 2021 game tonight, picked 3 wickets and catapulted himself into 7th position.

Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB’s trump card against SRH, is one slot above Holder at the 6th spot. The left-arm orthodox bowler picked 3 for 7 and turned the match on its head to give RCB their second successive win.

The action will now shift to Mumbai as another high-scoring contest awaits the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). RR captain Sanju Samson would look to wrest the IPL 2021 Orange Cap from Rana, and the DC opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan aren’t too far away either.

Shahbaz Ahmad’s triple-wicket over helps RCB go top of the IPL 2021 table

Shahbaz Ahmed registered his best IPL figures against SRH tonight [Credits: IPL]

26-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed’s triple-wicket over helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) come back into the game and post a narrow six-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14).

RCB’s second consecutive win took them top of the IPL 2021 table, while David Warner’s boys languish in seventh after losing their second match on the trot.

After Warner won the toss and opted to field, Bhuvneshwar Kumar jolted RCB in the third over by removing comeback opener Devdutt Padikkal (11 off 13) with just 19 runs on the board. Even though they managed to get through the powerplay without further damage, the move to promote Shahbaz Ahmed (14 off 10) flopped as RCB lost him off the first ball after the mandatory field restrictions.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell then strung together the most fruitful RCB stand worth 44 runs off 36 balls. But once Jason Holder (3 for 30) got rid of Kohli for a 29-ball 33, the onus fell on Maxwell (59 off 41) to get RCB to a competitive total. And the 14.25-crore signing didn’t disappoint, smashing his first IPL fifty since 2016 and propelling his side to 149 for 8.

In reply, SRH didn’t have the best of starts as Mohammed Siraj accounted for Wriddhiman Saha (1 off 9) in the third over. Captain David Warner (54 off 37) and Manish Pandey (38 off 39) then forged an 83-run second-wicket stand to put SRH in the driver’s seat. But what followed was akin to all IPL 2021 matches played in Chennai this season.

Both set batsmen got out as spin and cutters came into play. The knockout punch was delivered by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (3 for 7), who removed Jonny Bairstow (12 off 13), Manish Pandey (38 off 39) and Abdul Samad (0 off 2) in the 17th over. Even though Rashid Khan injected some momentum into the chase with a 9-ball 17, Harshal Patel (2 for 25) held his nerve to restrict SRH to 143 for 9.