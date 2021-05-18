IPL 2021: Pat Cummins shares clip of getting haircut from 'team barber' Sunil Narine in new vlog

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Australia pacer Pat Cummins uploaded a second vlog to his official YouTube channel on Tuesday. The video includes, among many other things, a clip of him getting a haircut from KKR spinner Sunil Narine.

Pat Cummins’ second vlog captures his and his KKR teammates’ one-week quarantine in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021. Sharing the vlog on his official Twitter account, Pat Cummins wrote:

"We're in Chennai for Vlog#2 of the 2021 IPL season. Unboxing of the 2021 @kkriders cricket gear, a volleyball game with the boys and a haircut I didn't end up regretting."

At 6 minutes, 15 seconds into the video, Pat Cummins is seen getting a haircut from Narine. Even as the West Indian cricketer is seen doing a dedicated job, the Aussie pacer is heard joking:

“Hard to get a barber in the bubble, so the next best thing. The team barber - Sunil Narine.”

Pat Cummins is also seen giving instructions like “short on the side, bit of length on top" and “no hair colour.”

The 9 minute, 23 seconds-long vlog also captures Pat Cummins unboxing his KKR kit, playing volleyball in the hotel pool with teammates and glimpses of the franchise’s training sessions.

In his earlier vlog, Pat Cummins had given fans an inside view of his journey from Australia to Chennai for IPL 2021.

Pat Cummins won hearts with his contribution to India’s COVID-19 relief

Pat Cummins took nine wickets from seven games for KKR in IPL 2021 and also scored 93 runs with the bat, including a blazing half-century. However, he won more Indian hearts off the field after announcing a contribution of USD 50,000 to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

He also appeared in a video with other present and former Australian cricketers, urging people to donate to India’s fight against COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council were forced to indefinitely postpone IPL 2021 after a number of players in the bio-bubble started testing COVID-19 positive.

Following Pat Cummins’ great lead, the Australian Cricket Media Association has also allocated its small $4200 donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. Our thoughts are with all our friends suffering in India https://t.co/1BK7yfxcb7 — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) May 13, 2021

Pat Cummins’ KKR teammates Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were among the players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Following the suspension of IPL 2021, Pat Cummins, along with other members of the Australian contingent, flew off to the Maldives. The contingent landed in Sydney on Monday, after Australia’s ban on Indian travelers ended.