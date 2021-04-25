IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history and stats

After a morale-boosting victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kick off their Ahmedabad leg of IPL 2021 versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Kings made perfect use of the conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium in their game against MI. The KL Rahul-led outfit will aim to do the same when they take the field at Narendra Modi Stadium.

This venue hosted two Test matches between India and England this year, where the spinners ruled the roost. However, the batsmen dominated the bowlers in the subsequent 5-match T20I series.

A fresh wicket should be on offer for this contest between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings. Ahead of the first-ever IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium, here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played here.

T20I matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Highest 1st innings score: 224/2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest 1st innings score: 124/7 - India vs England, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 166/3 - India vs England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 171

KL Rahul has a dubious record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul played four matches at Narendra Modi Stadium during the England T20I series. The right-handed batsman struggled to get going as he scored only 15 runs at a strike rate of 48.38.

Rahul's Punjab teammate Chris Jordan scalped four wickets for England in the five T20Is against India. Meanwhile, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan aggregated 33 runs in three innings of that series. His strike rate was 110, while his highest score was 28.

It will be interesting to see how other players of the two teams perform at this iconic cricketing venue.