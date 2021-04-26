IPL 2021: Predicting the 3 best bowlers in PBKS vs KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26). While PBKS has blown hot and cold this season, KKR are at the bottom of the table.

That being said, there is no dearth of talent on either team. Despite being inconsistent, both teams have shown glimpses of what they can do when their big stars get going.

KKR and PBKS have well-balanced teams on paper, but in comparison, Kolkata has a better bowling unit.

Ahead of the clash between the two sides, let's take a shot at predicting who might be the best bowlers tonight.

#1 Andre Russell could be KKR's trump card with the ball as well

Andre Russell has a lot of variations in his bowling

He is KKR's trump card with the bat and more than handy with the ball. With seven wickets in this edition of the IPL, Russell will be eager to prove his death over prowess by bowling yet another tricky spell.

Russell's 12.44 economy rate has raised some eyebrows, especially with some of those slower ones and wider deliveries not coming off successfully. However, he has an uncanny knack for providing breakthroughs. PBKS will be wary of his deceptive pace.

#2 KKR's veteran Harbhajan Singh

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have had their share of being dismissed by the veteran spinner in the IPL. He's picked out Rahul thrice and Gayle five times. It shouldn't be a surprise if he rolls his arm over during the powerplay.

Harbhajan is yet to take a wicket in the IPL this season despite playing three games for the Knight Riders. It will be weighing on his mind and he will be keen to get off the mark.

Getting the big guns like Rahul and Gayle early on will be important for KKR and Harbhajan might just be the man tonight to get the job done.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

The PBKS pacer has been impressive this season. He seems to have overcome his sophomore jitters and has picked up six wickets already.

Singh has been tasked with partnering Mohammad Shami in the death overs and the youngster has done a decent job so far.

He bowls a nagging line and length which has made it difficult for opposition batsmen to hit him for runs.

He finished the 2020 IPL season with nine wickets from eight matches and looks set to improve on his record this year.