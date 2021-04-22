IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

The Mumbai Indians will end their Chennai leg of IPL 2021 with a battle against the Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The two-time defending champions have a 50% win record at this venue in the ongoing competition. Mumbai lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener but bounced back with wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the Delhi Capitals beat them in their last match, and the Punjab Kings will be keen to do the same.

Last year, Punjab and Mumbai played the first-ever double Super Over contest in IPL history. KL Rahul's team prevailed over the defending champions in that fixture.

The Mohali-based franchise are currently on a three-match losing streak in IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed them in the Kings' first match at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KL Rahul and co. will look forward to bettering their performance against MI. On that note, here's a look at some interesting stats from previous IPL matches played in Chennai.

T20 matches played: 90

Matches won by teams batting first: 52

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 157

Which players from MI and PBKS have performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

Rohit Sharma has scored 138 runs in four matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium this season (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rohit Sharma has scored 138 runs in four outings at Chepauk this year - the most by any Mumbai Indians batsman. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar has taken eight wickets in four matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Punjab Kings had a forgettable outing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at this stadium. However, debutant Fabian Allen bowled an impressive spell of 1/22 in his four overs. It will be interesting to see if Allen gets another game in IPL 2021.