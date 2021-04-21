IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kick off their Chennai leg in IPL 2021 with a battle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Neither Punjab nor Hyderabad have been at their best so far this season.

PBKS and SRH currently occupy the last two spots in the IPL 2021 standings. The Kings are ahead of the Sunrisers because of their close victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, while David Warner's men are yet to register a victory.

The upcoming contest at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be crucial for both franchises as another defeat in IPL 2021 will make their road to the playoffs more challenging.

In the previous match played on this ground, the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by six wickets. The pitch assisted the spinners as Amit Mishra recorded the best bowling figures by a Delhi bowler against MI in the IPL.

With Chennai set to host the first battle between PBKS and SRH this season, here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous matches played at this venue.

T20 matches played: 89

Matches won by teams batting first: 52

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 158

Which players from SRH have performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The Punjab Kings are yet to play a match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2021. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have already played three games on this ground.

Manish Pandey performed brilliantly with the willow in the first two matches, while Jonny Bairstow has scored 110 runs in three games. Rashid Khan has scalped four wickets this year in Chennai.

The SRH middle-order will have to up its game in the fixture against the Punjab Kings. If the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar support the top-order against the Kings, SRH could open their account at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today.