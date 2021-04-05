IPL 2021: Players missing out for each team, and their replacements

In the lead-up to IPL 2021, many players have withdrawn from the tournament due to various reasons like injury or bubble fatigue.

In such cases, franchises are allowed to sign replacements having the same base price as the original players in their roster. But securing replacements has been a challenge for all teams in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the complete list of players for each of the eight teams who will not take part in the upcoming T20 tournament.

#1 IPL Team: Chennai Super Kings

Josh Hazlewood won't be a part of IPL 2021.

Players Withdrawn: Josh Hazlewood:

Replacement: Not yet secured.

Players who'll miss the opening game: Lungi Ngidi.

Josh Hazlewood withdrew from IPL 2021, citing bubble fatigue, considering that he has been part of bio-bubbles for over ten months.

CSK haven't signed a replacement for Hazlewood yet, with some of the franchise's potential targets declining to join over COVID-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi will also miss the first game of the IPL 2021 season, as he'll serve his mandatory 7-day quarantine. The Proteas pacer joined the CSK squad after the second ODI of the Pakistan series on Sunday.

CSK will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 10th, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

#2 IPL Team: Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss IPL 2021 entirely. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players Injured: Shreyas Iyer:

Replacement: None.

Players who'll miss the opening game: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel (COVID-19).

Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the entirety of IPL 2021 after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding in the ODI series against England. The in-form Rishabh Pant has been appointed the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain for the season.

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game.



Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/s8KINKvCl4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, DC's premier overseas pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will miss the opening few games after arriving from the ongoing South Africa-Pakistan ODI series. Axar Patel will also miss the first few games after testing positive for COVID-19; he will have to complete a 10-day quarantine.

While Shreyas Iyer's absence will be sorely missed, DC seem to have the squad depth to more than cover for him. DC open their IPL 2021 campaign against CSK on April 10th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

