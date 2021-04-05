IPL 2021: Players missing out for each team, and their replacements

In the lead-up to IPL 2021, many players have withdrawn from the tournament due to various reasons like injury or bubble fatigue.
In such cases, franchises are allowed to sign replacements having the same base price as the original players in their roster. But securing replacements has been a challenge for all teams in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, let's take a look at the complete list of players for each of the eight teams who will not take part in the upcoming T20 tournament.
#1 IPL Team: Chennai Super Kings
Players Withdrawn: Josh Hazlewood:
Replacement: Not yet secured.
Players who'll miss the opening game: Lungi Ngidi.
Josh Hazlewood withdrew from IPL 2021, citing bubble fatigue, considering that he has been part of bio-bubbles for over ten months.
CSK haven't signed a replacement for Hazlewood yet, with some of the franchise's potential targets declining to join over COVID-19 concerns.
Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi will also miss the first game of the IPL 2021 season, as he'll serve his mandatory 7-day quarantine. The Proteas pacer joined the CSK squad after the second ODI of the Pakistan series on Sunday.
CSK will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 10th, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
#2 IPL Team: Delhi Capitals
Players Injured: Shreyas Iyer:
Replacement: None.
Players who'll miss the opening game: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel (COVID-19).
Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the entirety of IPL 2021 after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding in the ODI series against England. The in-form Rishabh Pant has been appointed the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain for the season.
Meanwhile, DC's premier overseas pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will miss the opening few games after arriving from the ongoing South Africa-Pakistan ODI series. Axar Patel will also miss the first few games after testing positive for COVID-19; he will have to complete a 10-day quarantine.
While Shreyas Iyer's absence will be sorely missed, DC seem to have the squad depth to more than cover for him. DC open their IPL 2021 campaign against CSK on April 10th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.