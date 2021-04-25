IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK's win over RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s winning streak came to an end on Sunday (April 25) as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to the top of the IPL 2021 points table after trouncing Bangalore by 69 runs.

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant 37-run final-over bashing of Harshal Patel, CSK notched up a daunting 191 for 4 in their 20 overs. Jadeja walloped five sixes and a four in the over to take them past the expected 170-odd mark.

In response, RCB made a solid start, racing off to 44 in 3.1 overs only for Virat Kohli to be dismissed. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals since then as the side tumbled to 81 for 5 at the halfway mark.

It was just one of those evenings where Jadeja shone throughout the match. With the bat, he made that unbeaten 28-ball-62 onslaught. This was followed by a brilliant direct hit run out of Dan Christian and magnificent bowling figures of 3/13 in his four overs.

Updated IPL 2021 points table

What does this mean for RCB?

It's a good wake-up call for RCB. They may have looked flawless in the initial stages of IPL 2021, but their bowling woes were exposed by that 37-run over. It was a domino effect as the batting suffered as well.

The NRR took a hit as they fell from +1.009 to +0.096 and dropped to second in the IPL 2021 points table.

The side won't be too concerned though and will just look at this as an aberration. The loss is their first in IPL 2021 and they will look to get back on track against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 27) and reclaim their position in the IPL 2021 points table.

What does this mean for CSK?

The winning momentum continues and so does the rise in the IPL 2021 points table. MS Dhoni opted to bat and opening the innings with an in-form Faf du Plessis worked out brilliantly. Even without Moeen Ali, their middle-order looked formidable with Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni in the mix.

The NRR sees a boost as they go from +1.142 to +1.612 to cement their position in the top-four.

Beating a powerhouse like RCB will also be a massive confidence boost for the side. CSK will play the Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Wednesday (April 28).

Impact on other teams

All eyes will be on how the Delhi Capitals fare against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next IPL 2021 match tonight. A win for Rishabh Pant's men will see them stay in the top-three on the points table with a good NRR.