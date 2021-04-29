IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after DC's win over KKR

The Delhi Capitals raced to second place in the points table after cruising to a seven-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Delhi were helped by a fantastic knock from Prithvi Shaw (82 off 41), which saw him blast six fours off Shivam Mavi's first over. His knock was studded with 11 fours and three sixes. Shaw was ably assisted by Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 47) who was happy to play second fiddle as Shaw toyed with the Kolkata bowling attack.

KKR stuttered at 75 for 4, losing wickets in a heap before Shubman Gill (43 off 38) and Andre Russell (45* off 27) took the side to a respectable total of154 for 6. The recovery seemed good enough, but Shaw's blitzkrieg in the first over killed any hopes of KKR winning the game.

The Kolkota side's inconsistency set their campaign back as they now have five losses from seven games. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and his men will aim to cement their position in the top three in the IPL points table following this win.

Updated points table

DC are now second in the points table.

What does this mean for KKR?

The Knight Riders' NRR took a tumble from -0.305 to -0.494 after their huge loss to DC. The KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners and the think-tank will have to rectify the issues in the bowling department before their next match.

The middle order's performance will also be a cause of concern with Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik not doing enough damage with the bat. Russell's comeback to form bodes well for the side. However, they will be hoping for more from their experienced batting unit so they can climb the points table.

What does this mean for DC?

DC bouncing back from that painful one-run loss to RCB shows they have the mental toughness to turn things around. The convincing win against KKR also sees a major boost in their NRR from +0.269 to +0.466 in the points table.

Delhi will be pleased with their opening combination settling into their groove as the tournament inches towards the halfway mark. Their bowlers have been spot-on with their line and length, making them bonafide contenders for the title.

Impact on other teams

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one of the teams whose hopes of making the play-offs are dependant on the results of other teams. KKR faltering against Delhi makes their path to making the final four a little easier if they manage to stay consistent in upcoming games.