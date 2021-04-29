IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after MI's win over RR

The Mumbai Indians (MI) stayed in fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table after trouncing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday (April 29).

RR, meanwhile, remained in seventh place with four points from six games. With four losses already, Sanju Samson & Co. will have to figure out a way to move up on the IPL 2021 points table if they want to stand a chance of making the play-offs.

Quinton de Kock orchestrated the win with a breezy 70 off 50 balls and remained unbeaten. Krunal Pandya (39 off 26) and Kieron Pollard (16* off 8) also pitched in that helped MI reach the target in 18.3 overs.

Earlier, Jos Buttler (41 off 32), Sanju Samson (42 off 27), and Shivam Dube (35 off 31) played handy knocks to take RR to a competitive 171 for 4 in their 20 overs.

However, their bowling let them down with Rahul Tewatia and Mustafizur Rahman giving away 10 runs per over as MI successfully chased down the total.

Updated IPL 2021 points table

MI remain fourth on the IPL 2021 points table

What does this mean for RR?

The side is in dire need of superstars and consistency. A depleted squad means their chances of making the playoffs since 2019 are still slim. Their NRR took a beating, coming down from -0.681 to -0.690 after their loss to MI.

The team will play the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (May 2) and will hope to emerge from the slump as the edition inches towards the midway mark.

What does this mean for MI?

MI would be happy to have a win against their name. The seven-wicket win also increased their NRR to +0.071 and the top order firing at the right time augurs well for the side.

They will face the Chennai Super Kings next on Saturday (May 1).

Impact on other teams

MI will eventually look to stabilize their position in the top-four, and a comprehensive win against RR should see them get a much-needed confidence boost.

Rajasthan's loss will be a blessing in disguise for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as it potentially hurts the side's chances of making the play-offs.

Kolkata will hope to record a win against Delhi in the second match of today's double-header and climb up the IPL 2021 points table.