IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings and qualifying scenarios after CSK outclass SRH

It was almost fitting that Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s beloved leader MS Dhoni was the one to finish Thursday's match. He did that in quintessential fashion - with a six over long-on - making his team the first to officially qualify for the playoffs, and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the first to be officially out of the race.

After being put into bat, SRH's batting once again looked undercooked and could only collect 134 in their allotted 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha carried the weight of the lineup with a stable but slow 46-ball 44.

In reply, CSK's openers continued their purple patch with yet another half-century partnership. Jason Holder's three quick strikes forced Dhoni and co. to take the game deep and made the match as interesting as it could get. However, Ambati Rayudu put the pressure right back with a 17-run cameo, paving the way for his skipper to put the rubber stamp on the six-wicket triumph.

A look at the updated IPL 2021 Points Table

What it means for CSK?

CSK have not only taken a two-point lead over the second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the points table but are now also ahead of them by a nearly impregnable margin of 0.440 net run rate (NRR) points. This means that if Rishabh Pant and co. have to take the top spot, they'll have to win their remaining games by hefty margins.

CSK will now look to avoid the Eliminator by finishing in the top-two, which they can also guarantee by clinching two out of the next three games. Looking at their inexorable run in the last couple of weeks, that feat is far from impossible.

It will be interesting to see, however, that with the green 'Q' beside their name, whether they opt to manage the workload of key players and give some opportunities to the likes of Robin Uthappa and Sam Curran.

What it means for SRH?

Like CSK couldn't go higher in the points table after this game, SRH couldn't go lower. This defeat almost summarizes the kind of season they have had - one of promise and potential but bereft of any kind of teamwork and execution.

The Orange Army are unfortunately on the path to their worst-ever finish in the IPL. Their previous worst was sixth in IPL 2014 and 2015 with six and seven wins in those seasons respectively. They might also equal the record of the DC and now-defunct Deccan Chargers by concluding the season with just two points.

All they can do is now try to work around the cliches of "pride," "ending on a high" and "exciting opportunities for youngsters" and give their best shot. This way, they might be able to play spoilsport for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in their respective qualifying dreams.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

A battle between the top-placed team and the worst-placed team, and that too, with such gulf between them, could not have had much impact on the points table. However, CSK's win should give some impetus to DC to match the three-time champions shoulder to shoulder, while also sending a shudder down the spines of the mid-table teams on what's in store for them if they reach the top-four.

