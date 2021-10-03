IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings and qualifying scenarios after KKR beat SRH 

In a match where a spidey-cam almost broke and a boundary rover-cam definitely broke, it was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen that absorbed all the limelight as they - stuttering and crawling - somehow took their team to a six-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last over.

All pitch reports before the game used the common keywords "fresh", "good pace on to the bat", "helpful for the batsmen". But as it turned out, SRH could only manage 115-8 in their 20 overs, most of them made by some classy shots by Kane Williamson (26 off 21) and a powerful cameo by Abdul Samad (25 off 18).

Although some grip on spinners was tangible in the first innings, KKR batsmen's struggle surprised most. SRH were tight as ever in their bowling areas and kept three of KKR's top-four batsmen under the strike rate of 120. However, Shubman Gill's 51-ball 57 and Dinesh Karthik's poised 12-ball 18 under immense pressure proved to be just enough to take home two critical points on the 19.4th delivery.

A look at the updated IPL 2021 Points Table

KKR inch closer to qualification. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What it means for KKR?

Although they still don't have the 'Q' beside their name, KKR are well and truly in the driver's seat of the mid-table battle in IPL 2021. With 12 points from 13 games, the Eoin Morgan-led team have just one final hurdle to cross in the shape of their last league game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

Winning that match will all but certify their qualifier spot due to the huge net run rate (NRR) gulf they have maintained over the rest of the teams in the mid-table. KKR can also qualify after losing that match. However, for that, they'll have to hope for RR to lose to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday and then MI to lose against SRH on Friday.

What it means for SRH?

The season has got only one way for the Orange Army. They had been out of the race for the fourth spot long before KKR, MI, RR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) even started competing in it. However, the ability to take the game this close shows that Kane Williamson and co. have always had the potential.

They couldn't play spoilsport at KKR's party but got a few silver linings in the shape of Umran Malik, the express pacer from Kashmir that got KKR batsmen hopping for their lives. Desperate to win, MI will certainly be wary of them on Friday.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

No other team's position in the points table was impacted by KKR's win. However, PBKS, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier on Sunday, RR and MI will be far from happy seeing the Men in Purple do well without Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson.

MI's season is now not only dependent on their own wins but also the match between RR and KKR. As for Sanju Samson's Royals, they have two difficult games coming up and need to climb a massive NRR mountain to reach close to KKR.

