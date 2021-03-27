Predicting the 4 overseas players in RCB's playing XI for IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were one of the most active franchises in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Having released a number of overseas players in Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris, the 3-time IPL finalists splashed the cash on foreign professionals.

Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell signed for a combined amount of INR 30 crores, while experienced Australian all-rounder Dan Christian made his way to the side. Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams was signed via a trade from the Delhi Capitals, while Finn Allen was drafted in to replace Josh Philippe.

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Finn Allen, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat

In this article, we predict the four overseas players in RCB's XI for IPL 2021.

AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell guaranteed to be part of RCB's playing XI in IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell was bought for a massive price in the IPL 2021 auction

Was there ever any doubt regarding this?

AB de Villiers might have to don the gloves once again this season. Captain Virat Kohli has announced that he'll open the batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2021, and RCB's primary Indian wicket-keeper Mohammed Azharuddeen might not be suited to a middle-order role.

Glenn Maxwell, who was signed for INR 14.25 crores, is also guaranteed to be part of the RCB playing XI in IPL 2021. The Aussie all-rounder will aim to put his disastrous IPL 2020 campaign behind him and replicate the form that he showed all those years ago in 2014.

The only question is where De Villiers and Maxwell bat, and No. 3 and No. 4 might be the respective positions. This might leave the batting order a touch top-heavy, but RCB have been clear with their plans of giving the best batsmen in the team the most balls to face.

Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams and Dan Christian the candidates for the remaining slots

Maxwell will play under Kohli for RCB in IPL 2021

Just after the auction, it appeared that Kyle Jamieson would be assured of playing all games for RCB in IPL 2021. After all, the tall Kiwi quick fetched INR 15 crores in the auction to be the franchise's most expensive purchase ever.

But Jamieson's dreadful international form has thrown a spanner in the works, giving Daniel Sams an outside chance to replace him in the XI. Sams has been in stellar touch for Australia even with the bat, and has put in a few match-winning T20I performances in the recent past.

However, that said, Mike Hesson has been vocal in his backing of Jamieson, and we should see the 26-year-old being given the first chance to impress.

With Josh Philippe no longer part of the RCB squad for IPL 2021, Dan Christian might take up the final overseas spot in the playing XI. While Finn Allen is completely inexperienced at the international level, the presence of a solid core of Indian bowlers should keep Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson out of the side.

Christian would serve as the finisher for the side, and will look to match his performances for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. Lending experience lower down the order and capable of churning out an over or two, the veteran all-rounder might be the final piece in the RCB puzzle.

VERDICT: AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian