IPL 2021: Predicting the final top 3 of the MVP award

With all the furore surrounding the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award slipped under the radar.

Jofra Archer, last season's runaway winner of the award, was missing in action for the Rajasthan Royals with injury. And only a few all-rounders who took part in IPL 2021 were able to consistently make an impact in both departments.

Here, we attempt to predict the players who would've finished in the top three of the IPL 2021 MVP award list. Interestingly, none of these players have won the accolade before.

Honorable Mentions: Chris Morris (140.5 pts), Pat Cummins (137 pts), Sam Curran (125 points)

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - currently 1st in IPL 2021 MVP award

Shikhar Dhawan

The sheer weight of runs Shikhar Dhawan scored in IPL 2021, combined with the 8 catches he took, propelled him to the top of the MVP award list even though he didn't bowl a single ball in the tournament.

Dhawan accumulated 155.5 points, with 43 fours and 8 sixes to go with his exploits in the field. And he certainly would've been a contender to hold on to the award over the duration of IPL 2020, especially with the Delhi Capitals set to make a deep run into the playoffs by playing at favorable venues like Kolkata and Bangalore.

But eventually, Dhawan's lack of contribution in the bowling department and the sizzling form of the other two players on this list might have consigned him to a podium place but nothing more.

#2 Moeen Ali - currently 3rd in IPL 2021 MVP award

Moeen Ali

Arguably the signing of the IPL 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali was a revelation under MS Dhoni. The Englishman was sent in to bat at No. 3 ahead of franchise legend Suresh Raina, and he made the most of the promotion by scoring fluent cameos in almost all his innings.

Moeen added some much-needed momentum into the CSK innings in the middle overs, racking up 146.5 points with his 22 fours and 12 sixes to be placed third on the IPL 2021 MVP award list. He also scalped 5 wickets and took 2 catches, imposing his all-round value on a league which hasn't treated him very kindly so far.

Moeen missed one game with a niggle, so he wasn't higher up the IPL 2021 MVP list. But his rip-roaring form and consistency would've made him a lock to contribute in both departments and surge up the standings.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - currently 2nd in IPL 2021 MVP award

Ravindra Jadeja

If there is one player who deserves the MVP award on face value, it's Moeen Ali's Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinning all-rounder showed his immense value to the team throughout IPL 2021, smashing lower-order runs, picking up crucial middle-overs wickets and plucking blinders in the field.

Jadeja amassed 149.5 points in IPL 2021 to be placed second on the MVP list. He hit 11 fours and 6 sixes, took 8 catches, caused 2 run-outs, scalped 6 wickets and bowled 58 dot balls. All-round performances simply can't get better.

Jadeja even earned promotions up the CSK batting order to No. 5 in the final few games of IPL 2021, and remained the team's lead spinner under the astute guidance of MS Dhoni from behind the stumps. He would've, in all probability, been able to build on his astounding early-season performances and rocket up the IPL 2021 MVP table.