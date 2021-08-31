IPL 2021: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma leave for Mumbai to join Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketers Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma are all set to join the squad in Mumbai before they leave for the UAE to participate in the second half of IPL 2021 slated to commence on September 19.

Hyderabad will be among the last few franchises to travel to the UAE to begin their preparations. The Indian players in the squad will assemble in Mumbai from where they will leave for UAE on September 2.

Meanwhile, Priyam Garg recently shared an image with teammate Abhishek Sharma on an Instagram story of them leaving for Mumbai to join the squad. The former U-19 captain captioned the post:

"Joining Sunrisers. Mumbai soon."

You can watch the clip here.

Priyam Garg will hope to get some game time in the UAE leg of the tournament time after warming the bench in the first half of IPL 2021. On the other hand, all-rounder Abhishek Sharma had a pretty average outing, managing only seven runs and picking up two wickets from three games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are last in the points table

Hyderabad were inconsistent throughout the first half of IPL 2021 and managed to win only one game from seven matches as they struggled to find the right combinations. Their only victory came against KL Rahul's Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad went through a lot of ups and downs and also stripped David Warner off the captaincy and handed over the reins to Kane Williamson. Hyderabad will have a lot of catch-up to do to fashion a top-four finish and give themselves an opportunity to progress through to the qualifiers.

They will begin their campaign against the top-placed Delhi Capitals on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

