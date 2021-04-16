IPL 2021: “R Ashwin not bowling his 4 overs was a mistake on our behalf” – DC coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting has lamented the fact that despite bowling beautifully, R Ashwin didn’t finish his quota of four overs in the side’s loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This was the seventh match of IPL 2021.

Chasing 149, RR had lost half their side for 42 before the halfway mark. Ashwin, who was hammered for 47 off his four overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in DC’s first game this season, bowled tight lines and gave away only 14 runs from his three overs on Thursday.

But the ace off-spinner couldn’t complete his quota of four overs as Chris Morris and David Miller led RR’s resurgence, with DC bowlers struggling towards the death.

Admitting Ashwin not completing his four overs was a mistake on the Rishabh Pant-led DC’s behalf, Ricky Ponting told the press:

“Certainly, we will talk about this when we get together as a team. He (Ashwin) had bowled beautifully, bowling 3-0-14-0 and didn’t concede a boundary. He didn’t have a good first game, and he really worked hard in the past few days and adjusted to get things right in this game."

“He bowled beautifully tonight, and it (not bowling his full quota) was a mistake on our behalf, something we will be talking about as a team later on.”

Highest % of innings with Economy of 6 or below in IPL:-

54.1% Rashid Khan

49.5% R Ashwin

48.3% Muralitharan

45.0% Dale Steyn

44.4% Sunil Narine

A lot at stake for R Ashwin in IPL 2021

R Ashwin had a great 2020-21 season for India in Test cricket. He was vital to India's wins in Australia and later at home against England. Having lost his place in India’s limited-overs setup, the champion spinner is eyeing a return to India’s T20I side ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In February 2021, he made it clear that he’s realistically aiming to return to the T20I side.

With 249 T20 wickets, R Ashwin is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the format after Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra. His economy rate of 6.94 in T20s is among the best in the world. Even in T20Is, his economy rate is under seven.

For Delhi to win their maiden IPL this year, a lot will depend on R Ashwin’s showing in the tournament.