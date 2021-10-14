IPL 2021: "Rahul Tripathi anticipated well and outsmarted Ashwin in the final over" - Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar opined that Rahul Tripathi showed admirable composure against Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over of the second qualifier in IPL 2021. Gavaskar believes Tripathi out-thought Ashwin and hit a fabulous six when the team needed six runs in two balls.

Speaking to Star Sports after the contest between DC and KKR, Sunil Gavaskar reviewed the match and gave his thoughts on Ashwin's final over of the game. He said:

"On the final ball, Ashwin miscalculated. Ashwin thought Tripathi was going to come down the pitch, but Tripathi did not do that. He bowled a little bit flatter, so it will not be in the arc for Tripathi, in case he rushes down the pitch for a big hit. But Tripathi also anticipated well, and he hit a great shot and finished the innings in a great way."

Gavaskar also defended Ashwin and said:

"Ashwin is a very clever bowler. He knew exactly what to bowl to which batter today. He was reading the batter's mind well. Ashwin knew Sunil Narine would just try to go hard at everything, so he bowled him just a little bit wider of the crease, and Narine was caught by the fielder at long-on."

Kolkata Knight Riders will now face CSK in the final on Friday. Dubai will host this summit clash.

"Ashwin has not been a wicket-taker in T20 cricket for a long time now": Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjerkar recently criticized Ravichandran Ashwin for his inability to be effective and be a match-winner in T20 cricket over the past few years. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar gave his views on Ashwin's performance in the T20 format. He said:

"We have spent far too much talking about Ashwin. Ashwin, the T20 bowler, is not a great force in any team. And if you want Ashwin to change, I don't think that's going to happen because he's been like this for the last five-seven years. Ashwin has not been a wicket-taker in T20 cricket for long and I don't think a franchise wants Ashwin in the team just to keep the runs down."

After an average season for the Delhi Capitals, Ashwin will now ply his trade for Team India during the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will share the spin responsibilities in the Indian squad along with Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Chahar.

