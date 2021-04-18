IPL 2021, RCB v KKR: 5 interesting stats to emerge from Match 10

The Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their winning momentum in IPL 2021 by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Bengaluru-based franchise won the toss and elected to bat in Chennai.

Although Virat Kohli's men lost two early wickets, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell ensured the Royal Challengers finished with a 200+ total. In reply, the Knight Riders scored 166/8 in their 20 overs. The fans witnessed some fantastic death bowling by the RCB bowlers in this game.

There were many standout performances in Match 10 of IPL 2021. Here's a look at the five interesting stats to emerge from the battle between KKR and RCB.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore became the first team to score 200 runs in 20 IPL innings

Most 200s Scored In IPL



RCB - 20*

CSK - 17

PBKS - 15

MI - 14

KKR - 12

SRH - 12

RR - 10

DC - 7

The T20 format has revolutionized cricket. Earlier, maintaining a run rate of seven or eight runs per over was an outstanding achievement, but the teams have now raised the bar. The instances of teams posting 200+ scores in T20 cricket have become increasingly frequent.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the record for the highest team total (263) in an IPL match. Earlier today, the Bengaluru-based franchise became the first to touch the 200-run mark 20 times in IPL history.

4. AB de Villiers became the first South African batsman to score 500 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders

AB de Villiers destroyed the KKR bowling unit (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Over the years, many great South African players have participated in the IPL. However, none of them have made an impact like AB de Villiers. Mr. 360 was in full flow at MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier tonight.

The South African player became the first player from his country to aggregate 500+ runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. He recorded his highest score against the Kolkata-based franchise and breached the 500-run mark to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and David Warner in the list of batsmen with 500 runs against KKR.

3. Andre Russell became the fourth batsman to score 1,500 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell tried his best to change the game in his team's favor (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Many fans have complained that Andre Russell bats too low in the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup. Although Russell came out to bat at number seven versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he ended the innings as the top-scorer.

Russell hit three fours and two sixes in his knock of 31 runs. During his inning, Russell became the fourth batsman to amass 1,500 runs for Kolkata in IPL. Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan were the first three to breach this milestone.

2. Devdutt Padikkal became the first uncapped player to score 500 runs for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal has cemented his spot in the RCB lineup (Image courtesy; IPLT20.com)

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the top performers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. He missed the first game of IPL 2021 but returned against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Padikkal has not fired all cylinders in IPL 2021 yet, he played a crucial knock of 25 runs against KKR today. In the process, Padikkal became the first uncapped batsman to score 500 runs for the Royal Challengers in the IPL.

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore get off to their best start in IPL history

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural season. They have participated in every IPL tournament, but this is the first time RCB have recorded three wins in their first three matches.

They registered two wins and a tie in IPL 2013, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them in the Super Over of the tied contest. However, this year, the Royal Challengers have made it three out of three by defeating the Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders.