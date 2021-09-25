IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Player Ratings as Men in Yellow dominate Kohli's side to go top

Another dominant performance from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw them beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Sharjah and go to the top of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

After CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got off to a good start in the first half of the innings. But the momentum quickly faded away and RCB managed only 156, which CSK chased down with 11 balls to spare.

Here are the player ratings from Match 35 of IPL 2021 between RCB and CSK.

IPL 2021: CSK player ratings vs RCB as Bravo, Gaikwad shine in Sharjah

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad's 38 was CSK's highest score. He scored crucial runs during the batting phase that was the easiest, playing some delectable shots in the process. The 24-year-old was found guilty of not going for a catch in the first innings, though.

Faf du Plessis: 7/10

While Du Plessis wasn't at his fluent best, his 31 supported Gaikwad well and ensured that CSK notched up their highest powerplay score of IPL 2021. His dismissal was careless at best and he will be left ruing a squandered chance to move up the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.

Moeen Ali: 6.5/10

Like he has done so often this season, Moeen struck sixes in the middle overs against the spinners to help CSK control that phase of the game. He didn't need to bowl.

Ambati Rayudu: 7/10

Striking three fours and a six, Rayudu dispelled all fitness concerns with a valuable 32 that helped CSK recover from the loss to two quick wickets. He seems to be taking a liking to the No. 4 role and has been in impressive form throughout IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina: 7.5/10

Raina plucked three catches in the first innings before taking CSK over the line with an unbeaten 17. He wasn't in pristine nick, but he struck two fours and a six to inspire hope of a revival in form.

MS Dhoni: 8/10

Dhoni was in his element in the first innings with his captaincy as he choked the RCB innings with clever bowling changes and plans. He struck two boundaries in the 18th over to drill the final nail in RCB's coffin.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja's four-over spell, which went for 31 runs, may not seem all that impressive on paper. But given the situation of the match and the conditions on offer, the left-arm spinner turned in a match-defining performance. He was predictably assured in the field, taking two catches.

Dwayne Bravo: 9/10

The Man of the Match for his three-wicket haul, Bravo scalped the wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel to derail the RCB innings. Mixing up yorkers with slower deliveries, the West Indian all-rounder was immense in the middle overs and at the death.

Deepak Chahar: 6/10

Chahar had a tough outing in the powerplay with little swing on offer, but he pulled things back slightly later on. He dismissed Tim David and used his cutters well towards the end of his spell.

Shardul Thakur : 8/10

Thakur put in another underrated performance, sending AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal back to the hut. Despite the odd bad ball, he was one of CSK's best bowlers on the night.

Josh Hazlewood: 7/10

Retaining his place in the playing XI ahead of Sam Curran, Hazlewood kept things in control with three relatively tight overs in the powerplay. His expensive last over ruined things a touch, but he finished with respectable figures of 0/34.

