IPL 2021, RCB vs DC: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their final league match of IPL 2021 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. The Delhi-based franchise is guaranteed to end at the top of the Indian Premier League points table this year.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win by a very big margin to finish in the top 2 of the IPL 2021 points table. It will be a difficult task for the Virat Kohli-led outfit but they will look to give their best in the middle.

With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host the battle between RCB and DC, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at the venue:

Today IPL Pitch History: RCB vs DC

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 103

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 61

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 154

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - CSK vs PBKS match stats 2021

KL Rahul destroyed the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack in the last match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

In the last game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Punjab Kings beat the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. CSK scored 134/6 in the first innings, with Faf du Plessis scoring a 55-ball 76.

In reply, PBKS scored 139/4 in 13 overs. KL Rahul played an unbelievable knock of 98 runs to ensure his team won the match comfortably. None of the other batters could touch the 20-run mark in the match. A total of 10 wickets fell in the match, with nine of them scalped by fast bowlers.

