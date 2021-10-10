IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. RCB and KKR split their two meetings in the group phase of the competition.

The winner of this game will progress to Qualifier 2, while the loser will be eliminated from the competition. Kolkata crushed Bangalore by nine wickets the last time these two teams battled in the UAE. Their head-to-head record at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium stands at 1-1.

In the last game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, KKR registered a convincing victory against Rajasthan Royals.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Before the venue hosts the IPL Eliminator, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20s played in Sharjah:

Today IPL Pitch History: RCB vs KKR

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 64

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, KKR vs RR match stats 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders dominated the Rajasthan Royals in the last match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Also Read

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 85 runs in the last match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Batting first, KKR scored 171/4 in 20 overs, with Shubman Gill aggregating 56 off 44 deliveries.

In reply, RR could score only 85 runs. Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube were the only batters who managed to reach double digits. A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with the pacers responsible for nine of those.

Edited by Arvind Sriram