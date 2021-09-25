IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After losing their first two games of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow evening.

The two teams battled in the first game of the 2021 Indian Premier League season. In that match, RCB defeated MI in a close encounter, and the latter will be keen on avenging that loss and bolster their chances of a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Bangalore will also look forward to snapping their losing streak in the UAE.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium's pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. With the venue set to host a big match tomorrow, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 games played here:

Today IPL Pitch History: RCB vs MI

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 96

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, DC vs SRH match stats 2021

In the previous game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. SRH scored only 134 runs in the first innings, with none of their batters managing to score even 30 runs. DC's pacers accounted for five wickets, while Axar Patel claimed two.

DC chased the 135-run target in 17.5 overs. Three Capitals batters crossed the 30-run mark. Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed were the two wicket-takers for DC. A total of nine sixes were smashed in two innings of that IPL 2021 match.

