IPL 2021: Which team between RCB and MI has won more games in Chennai?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness all its games played at neutral venues. Thus, it is natural for fans to be inquisitive about how their favorite teams have performed at these stadiums in the past.

The first game of IPL 2021 will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both these teams have played the Chennai Super Kings quite a few times at this venue, but RCB and MI have faced each at Chepauk just twice, one of which was during the 2011 Champions League.

The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have contrasting records at the venue.

The Mumbai-based franchise have played eight matches in Chennai. They lost the first three games played here in 2008, 2010, and 2011. But they currently have a winning streak going at this venue and are unbeaten in their last five games in Chennai.

RCB, meanwhile, have struggled at this venue with only two wins from 9 matches. Their first win at this venue came against the Chennai Super Kings in 2008. The other victory came in the 2nd Qualifier of the 2011 season against the Mumbai Indians. Since then, RCB have lost five straight games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB's IPL record in Chennai: Matches - 9, Won - 2, Lost - 7

vs CSK: Matches - 8, Won - 1, Lost - 7

vs MI: Matches - 1, Won - 1, Lost - 0

MI's IPL record in Chennai: Matches - 8, Won - 5, Lost - 3

vs CSK: Matches - 7, Won - 5, Lost - 2

vs RCB: Matches - 1, Won - 0, Lost - 1

Mumbai Indians' troubles in the IPL opening games

The Mumbai Indians might have a better record while playing in Chennai but they have always been a slow starter in the tournament. MI have failed to win their first match in the IPL since 2013.

Having lost their first game of the season on eight consecutive occasions, MI will hope to set the record right by beating RCB in this game. However, the Bengaluru-based side have assembled a formidable team and are looking to clinch their first IPL title this season.