IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host another exciting match in IPL 2021 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with the Punjab Kings on Sunday. Neither RCB nor PBKS have booked a spot in the playoffs, which is why the upcoming match is very important for both sides.

Both teams come into this clash on the back of a confidence-boosting win. While PBKS beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller, RCB recorded a comfortable win against the Rajasthan Royals.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow. On that note, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at this stadium:

Today IPL Pitch History: RCB vs PBKS

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 61

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 40

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, MI vs DC match stats 2021

In the previous game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. DC invited MI to bat first, and the Rohit Sharma-led outfit managed just 129 runs in their 20 overs. DC chased the target with five balls to spare.

None of the batters could touch the 50-run mark in that game, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer the only ones to score more than 30. A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners bagging six of them.

