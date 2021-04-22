IPL 2021: RCB vs RR | Predicting the top 3 batsmen

If there's one thing in common that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have, it's explosive batsmen who can change the course of the game even if their stints are brief. RCB have the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers to boost their firepower, while Jos Buttler, David Miller and Chris Morris can all play big shots for RR.

Their IPL 2021 batting lineup just makes predicting the top 3 batsmen a tough task. We take a shot at predicting who might be best when both teams meet at Wankhede on Thursday (April 22).

#1 RCB skipper Virat Kohli

The name shouldn't really come as a surprise. Kohli has scored 71 runs in three games so far with a top score of 33.

Kohli will be kicking himself for not being able to convert those starts into big scores and will be looking at registering his first big score in IPL 2021.

Last season was no different and Kohli roared back to form against the Royals with an unbeaten 53-ball-72. Can he find his groove against the same side again?

#2 Jos Buttler

With Ben Stokes gone, Jos Buttler has his job cut out for him as he is expected to make up for the English all-rounder's absence by playing some match-winning knocks.

While he has been off to promising starts, Buttler has been dismissed just before settling down to play and pace his innings.

Buttler has scored 76 runs in the three games he's played for RR with a top score of 49. He's currently striking at 138.18 and that could see a rapid rise if he latches on to one of the RCB's bowlers.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

RCB have undoubtedly been buoyed by the addition of Glenn Maxwell. Coming in at No.4, he already has two fifties to his name and has stabilized the middle order, making it easy for AB de Villiers to tee off from ball one.

It does appear the Aussie all-rounder has settled comfortably in his new role as RCB's anchor. Couple this with his crisp timing and his long-and-hard ball smacking ability, Maxwell is the one to watch out for.

With scores of 39, 59 and 78, Maxwell is second behind Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan with 176 runs from three matches. He currently averages 58.66 and is striking higher than Dhawan at 149.15 (Dhawan's SR at the moment is 148.07).