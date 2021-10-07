IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came up with a commendable bowling performance to upset Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four runs on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

RCB were to set chase a gettable 142, but SRH never allowed the batters to dominate. The match was hanging in the balance at the end of 14 overs with RCB at 92 for 3. A massive moment in the game came with the first ball of the next over as a set Glenn Maxwell (40 off 25) was run out following a mix-up with Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 52).

The struggling RCB opener hit one towards extra cover. He called for a single but wasn’t sure. In the end both went, with a brilliant direct hit by Kane Williamson caching Maxwell well short.

Padikkal’s struggles ended when he tried to take on Rashid Khan, but only managed to swing the leggie into the hands of deep midwicket. AB de Villiers, however, reverse-swept the next ball for four to keep the game within RCB’s reach.

With 29 needed off 18, Shahbaz Ahmed used Umran Malik’s pace and found two fours. He first pulled a short ball over midwicket and then sliced a full toss over point. Jason Holder, however, ended Ahmed’s (14 off 9) stay at the crease, cramping him for room at having him caught at midwicket off a slower one. Holder conceded only five in the penultimate over, leaving RCB 13 to get off the last over.

Although De Villiers (19 not out off 13) hit a six off the fourth ball of the last over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the experienced SRH pacer held his nerve and did not concede another boundary as RCB were stunned.

Bhuvneshwar got SRH off to a confident start, trapping RCB skipper Virat Kohli (5) with one that came back in. The batter missed his flick and was caught in front of the stumps.

SRH lost a review while going for a DRS against Padikkal. The left-hander tried to clip a leg-side delivery off Holder but missed it. And replays only confirmed the same. Siddharth Kaul kept SRH’s hopes afloat, dismissing Dan Christian (1) with a slower ball that the batter scooped to mid-off.

Pacer Malik, who had impressed with his pace on debut, then claimed his first IPL wicket in his first over of the match as Srikar Bharat (12) gloved an attempted pull to the keeper. Maxwell came in and slammed Rashid for a six over deep midwicket even as Malik sent down a number of deliveries at 150 kmph-plus at the other end.

Padikkal held one end up for RCB in the chase and, to ease the pressure, Maxwell successfully took on Rashid again. He clobbered the leggie for a maximum over long-on and a boundary to midwicket as RCB reached 67 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Padikkal and Maxwell continued to struggle against Malik’s searing pace as the impressive seamer conceded only four runs in the 11th over. Maxwell, however, found a boundary in each of next two overs to ensure RCB’s run rate did not slip sharply.

In the 14th over, Maxwell smacked one hard at Bhuvneshwar. But it was never going to be caught as the ball was travelling at lightning speed and the bowler only managed to get a hand on it. Maxwell’s run out in the next over, though, was the turning point.

SRH stumble after good start, held to 141 for 7

RCB celebrate a wicket against SRH. Pic: IPLT20.COM

SRH could not take advantage of a solid foundation laid by their top order and only managed to 141 for 7 after being sent into bat. SRH were 84 for 1 in the 12th over, but the dismissal of skipper Williamson (31 off 29) led to a disappointing batting collapse.

Hyderabad experimented with the batting order, sending Abhishek Sharma to open with Jason Roy. The youngster began in impressive fashion, smashing George Garton for a four and a six. However, he fell for 13 in the same over, miscuing another lofted stroke to mid-on.

Williamson looked in fine touch from the start. He drove Mohammed Siraj for a four through the off side and then pulled him to deep square leg for another boundary. The SRH skipper and Roy combined to take 17 off the fifth over bowled by Garton. Roy crashed a full toss past mid-off after which Williamson creamed one past extra cover. The third four came when the SRH captain clipped a delivery on leg stump past deep square leg.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL WICKET!Harshal Patel strikes. Goes for back of a length, Williamson gives himself room, but the ball grips and bowls him.Live - bit.ly/IPL-2021-52 WICKET!Harshal Patel strikes. Goes for back of a length, Williamson gives himself room, but the ball grips and bowls him.Live - bit.ly/IPL-2021-52 #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL https://t.co/IpGbMdcP3q

SRH brought up their 50 at the end of the powerplay and the duo of Roy and Williamson carried on the good work. Harshal Patel (3/33) broke the dangerous stand when he bowled Williamson with a slower ball. The SRH skipper looked to hit one through the off side but was completely beaten and had to head back to the dugout.

Dan Christian (2/14) then struck a double blow, sending back Priyam Garg (15) and Roy (44) in the 15th over of the innings. Garg heaved on straight to deep midwicket to add another low score to his name. Roy, who had earlier got a caught behind decision against Yuzvendra Chahal (1/27) overturned, was sent back by a smart catch from Christian. The SRH opener hit a slower ball towards the bowler with ferocity. Christian juggled the ball but ended up completing the catch.

Chahal then sent back Abdul Samad (1) leg before with a quick legbreak. RCB had to use their review but the decision went in their favor.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL WICKET!Classic @yuzi_chahal flighted delivery that beats the attempted slog sweep of Samad. It's straightened enough and it's crashing into leg. Samad dismissed for 1 run.Live - bit.ly/IPL-2021-52 WICKET!Classic @yuzi_chahal flighted delivery that beats the attempted slog sweep of Samad. It's straightened enough and it's crashing into leg. Samad dismissed for 1 run.Live - bit.ly/IPL-2021-52 #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL https://t.co/lRNdPfEun6

Jason Holder (16) and Rashid Khan (7 not out) threw their bat around but could not find too many boundaries.

IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: Who was the Man of the Match?

For SRH, opener Roy fought hard and top-scored with 44. Skipper Williamson scored a crucial 31, ran out Maxwell with a superb direct hit and also took two catches.

On the bowling front, it was a complete team effort from SRH’s pacers. Bhuvneshwar (1/25) held his cool under pressure while Holder (1/27), Kaul (1/24) and Malik (1/21) made key contributions.

There were wonderful efforts from RCB’s bowlers. Christian made his first big contribution of the series, dismissing Garg and Roy in one over. Purple Cap holder Harshal was among the wickets again, claiming 3 for 33. He cleaned up Williamson with a good change of pace and picked up two more at the death.

Maxwell (40 off 25) was RCB’s best batter. However, he found no support from the others.

Williamson was named Man of the Match for his display with the bat and in the field.

