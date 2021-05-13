IPL 2021: "Really enjoyed playing under Sanju Samson’s captaincy" - Jos Buttler

Senior Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has revealed that he enjoyed playing under new captain Sanju Samson in IPL 2021. According to Buttler, the captaincy did not change Sanju Samson as a person.

26-year-old Sanju Samson was appointed RR captain ahead of IPL 2021 after last year’s skipper Steve Smith was released by the franchise.

In a virtual interaction arranged by RR, Buttler said about Sanju Samson:

"It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side."

RR played seven matches in IPL 2021, winning three and losing four, before IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged in the bio-bubble.

Praising Sanju Samson, Buttler further said:

"I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side. It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that."

During the same interaction, RR’s Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara earmarked Riyan Parag as a future Indian prospect. He stated:

"For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he's got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future very special talent that needs care, nurturing and development. Chetan Sakaria was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill.”

Sanju Samson had a mixed run with the bat in IPL 2021

Sanju Samson scored 277 runs in seven matches in IPL 2021 at an average of 46.16 and a strike rate of 145.78. He began this year’s edition with a scintillating 119 in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Sanju Samson’s subsequent scores in the tournament were 4, 1 and 21. He then scored 42 not out in RR’s victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and followed it up with 42 and 48 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) respectively.

Overall, Sanju Samson has played 114 IPL games and has 2861 runs to his name at a strike rate of 134.82, with three centuries.