IPL 2021: 5 records Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of breaking against KKR

After sitting out the previous game, Rohit Sharma looks all set to don the captain's hat once again as Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders later today in match 34 of the 2021 IPL.

While MI boast of a stellar record against KKR, with a head-to-head record of 22-6, the men in purple and gold are not the ones to be taken lightly. Rohit Sharma has specifically been dominant against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Mumbai Indians captain has amassed 982 runs at an average of 46.76 in 28 innings against KKR. Among all the other franchises he has played against, Rohit has scored the most runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Given his dominating performances over the years, Rohit Sharma is at the cusp of breaking 5 batting records in today's encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders. We take a look at them:

5 batting records Rohit Sharma can break against KKR today

1. First player to score 1000 runs against an opponent in IPL

Currently at 982 runs against KKR, Rohit Sharma requires only 18 more runs to become the first-ever batsman to score over 1,000 runs against a single opponent in the IPL.

Given the fine batting touch that he carries from England, this should be a cakewalk for the Mumbai Indians skipper.

2. First Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20s

Everyone is well aware of Rohit Sharma's destructive batting approach. With 397 sixes, Rohit Sharma is the current record holder for the most sixes in T20s for India.

In today's game against KKR, the Mumbai Indians skipper has a chance to add a feather to his hat. By hitting just three more sixes, Rohit Sharma could become the first Indian to smash 400 sixes in the T20 format of the game.

3. First MI player to hit 50 sixes in the powerplay

Opening the innings for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has smashed 48 sixes in powerplay overs during his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians.

With two more hits outside the park, Rohit Sharma will become the first ever MI batsman to smash 50 sixes during the powerplay overs. Interestingly, 16 of Rohit's 48 powerplay sixes have been hit in just the last two seasons of the IPL.

4. First player to hit 100 fours against KKR

Rohit Sharma has hit 96 fours against the Kolkata-based franchise. Even while facing a dangerous KKR bowling attack, Rohit has managed to stay on top of his game on almost every occasion.

If he smashes just four more boundaries in the game against KKR, the MI skipper will become the first player to hit 100 fours against KKR in the IPL.

5. Third highest run scorer of all time in the IPL

With 5,480 runs, Rohit Sharma is currently the 4th highest run scorer of all time in the IPL. The Mumbai captain requires only 16 more runs to overtake Suresh Raina (5,485 runs) and become the third highest run-getter in the tournament.

Interestingly, Rohit is also 124 runs behind Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently second on the list. However, given the kind of IPL form Shikhar Dhawan is in, it might be a while before Rohit can overtake him on the list.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava