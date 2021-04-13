Rohit Sharma's 3 best knocks against KKR

Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best batsmen to have worn the Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey. In a glorious decade-long stint with the franchise, the 33-year-old has led MI to a record five IPL titles.

The right-hander has been at his best at the top of the order, but he has also played in the middle order on a few occasions. When he gets his eye in, the MI captain is one of the most devastating players in white-ball cricket, particularly in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma's three best knocks against KKR

Rohit Sharma has a terrific record in the IPL, scoring 5249 runs in 201 games at a decent average of 31.24.

In 27 innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he has compiled 939 runs at an incredible average of 46 and a handy strike rate of 133.

Rohit Sharma vs KKR



Innings - 27

Runs - 939

Average - 46

Strike Rate - 133

Highest Score - 109*

Ahead of MI's second game of their IPL 2021 campaign against KKR, let's have a look at his three best knocks against the two-time IPL champions.

#3 Rohit Sharma 98* (65)

Match 1 of IPL 2015, KKR vs MI

Rohit Sharma's 98* almost single-handedly revived the MI innings.

The opening game of the IPL 2015 season saw KKR take on MI at the Eden Gardens. Rohit Sharma had scored a fabulous 264 against Sri Lanka in an ODI game at this ground only a few months ago.

MI batted first but were in deep trouble, as they lost three wickets for just 37 runs. They needed their talisman to step up and help them get to a competitive total. Rohit Sharma, opening the batting, got his eye in before taking the game to the opposition.

In a crucial partnership with Corey Anderson, Rohit Sharma, who scored a magnificent 98 not out of 65 balls, began to up the ante, scoring boundaries at regular intervals.

It was this knock, along with Anderson's fifty, that helped MI post a competitive total of 168-3 in their allotted 20 overs. Although KKR won the game by seven wickets, this innings of Rohit Sharma still ranks among his best in the IPL.

#2 Rohit Sharma 84*(54)

Match 5 of IPL 2016, KKR vs MI

Rohit Sharma's 84* helped MI overhaul a daunting target.

KKR hosted MI in the fifth game of the IPL 2016 season at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth total of 187-5, thanks to a brilliant 64 from captain Gautam Gambhir and a well-made 52 from Manish Pandey.

Needing a daunting 188 runs to win, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel added 53 runs for the first wicket. After Patel and Hardik Pandya fell, Mitchell McClenaghan walked out to bat.

That move raised a few eyebrows, but the punt to send the left-hander in as a pinch-hitter worked wonders. McClenaghan scored 20 off just five balls and revived MI's chase. Rohit Sharma was happy to play the anchor's role to perfection at the other end but didn't miss out on the poor deliveries.

The MI captain, who remained unbeaten on 84 off 54 deliveries, added 66 runs with Jos Buttler, which proved key in MI winning the game.

#1 Rohit Sharma 109*(60)

Match 58 of IPL 2012, KKR vs MI

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden IPL century in 2012 against KKR.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma's only hundred in the IPL came against KKR at the Eden Gardens in the 2012 edition of the competition. The right-hander scored 109 off 60 balls.

Batting first, MI lost the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar early. KKR fancied their chances of making further inroads in the MI batting, but little did they know what was about to hit them. Herschelle Gibbs was joined by Rohit Sharma, and the duo began consolidating the innings.

Gibbs played the anchor's role while Rohit Sharma took the KKR bowlers to the cleaners. The then 25-year-old brought up his maiden IPL hundred to ensure MI reached a competitive 182-1 in their allotted 20 overs.

On This Day In 2012



Rohit Sharma Scored His Maiden IPL Hundred Vs KKR At Eden Gardens, He Scored 109*(60) 12 Fours & 5 Sixes 🔥@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cEBFAH4XfX — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) May 12, 2020

Despite a half-century from Jacques Kallis, KKR lost by 27 runs.