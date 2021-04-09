IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma records and stats against RCB

In a quest to clinch his sixth IPL title as captain, Rohit Sharma will be back on the field today as the Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

The Mumbai Indians are hopeful that Rohit Sharma will deliver with the bat this time around, especially after his last few underwhelming individual campaigns. Starting against RCB could work in Rohit's favor, given that he's got a good record against Virat Kohli's team.

So far in his IPL career, the 33-year-old has played in 27 matches against RCB while representing the Mumbai Indians and the Deccan Chargers.

Here is a look at Rohit Sharma's numbers against the Royal Challenges Bangalore:

697 - Runs scored by Rohit Sharma against RCB in 26 innings - his 4th highest tally against a single IPL team.

29.04 - Rohit Sharma's average against RCB in the IPL.

136.67 - Rohit Sharma's strike rate while playing against the Bengaluru-based franchise - his second-best strike rate against a single IPL team.

7 - The MI captain registered seven of his 39 half-centuries in the IPL against RCB.

94 - Rohit Sharma's highest score against RCB.

12 - Number of catches Rohit Sharma has taken while playing against RCB.

Rohit Sharma's poor IPL record at the Chepauk

Rohit Sharma

Despite leading his team to three titles in the last four years, Rohit Sharma's performances with the bat haven't been up to his usual lofty standards. His average in the tournament dipped alarmingly after the 2016 edition of the league.

The opening batsman has only accrued 1,356 runs in 58 matches in the last four seasons at an average of 25.58. Until 2016, he had scored more than 400 runs in a season six times out of nine. But since then, he has gone past the 400-run mark only once.

Rohit Sharma's record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai isn't great either. In 8 games, he has only mustered 152 runs at an average of 21.71.

The Nagpur-born will hope to turn things around this season and return with an improved performance with the bat. The Mumbai Indians will be reassured by the fact that Rohit Sharma appears to be in decent touch, especially since the recent limited-overs series against England.