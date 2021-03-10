IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe, who will be unavailable for the upcoming IPL season.

Josh Philippe made his IPL debut in 2020 but did not enjoy a great season. He played five matches but managed to score only 78 runs. However, Philippe was the third-highest run-getter in BBL 2021. He amassed 508 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 149.41 for the Sydney Sixers.

Finn Allen had a base price of INR 20 lakh, the same as Josh Philippe. It will be Finn’s debut IPL season when he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year.

Who is Finn Allen?

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand, who represents Wellington in domestic cricket. He has played 12 first-class matches so far and has scored 343 runs at an average of 19.05 with three fifties and a high score of 66. He has also featured in 20 List A games and has 501 runs to his name at an average of 25.05 with one hundred and one half-century.

Finn Allen has featured in 13 T20s so far and has scored 537 runs at a sensational strike rate of 183.27 with six fifties to his credit.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made massive purchases at IPl 2021 auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made multiple big purchases at the IPL 2021 auction. RCB first bought Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore.

The 3-time IPL finalists then purchased New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for INR 15 crore after a battle with the Kings XI Punjab. Jamieson has established himself as one of his country's best Test players in recent years.

RCB acquired young Indian batsmen Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rajat Patidar as well at their base prices of INR 20 lakh. They also purchased experienced southpaw Sachin Baby for the same amount.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Dan Christian for INR 4.8 crore following his excellent season with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. RCB also picked up Goa batsman Suyash Prabhudessai and wicket-keeper KS Bharat at their base prices of INR 20 lakh.

Finn Allen replaces Josh Philippe for #IPL2021.



We regret to inform that Josh Philippe has made himself unavailable for IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. As a result, we have picked an exciting top order batsman in Finn Allen.#PlayBold #Classof2021 pic.twitter.com/DaasJ58ngk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2021

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Finn Allen