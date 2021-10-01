IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After booking their place in the IPL 2021 playoffs, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue their winning streak when they take the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK have defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2021's UAE leg so far. Meanwhile, RR are currently on a 3-match losing streak, having lost their matches against Delhi Capitals, RCB and SRH.

RR need to win their upcoming games to keep themselves alive in the race to the IPL 2021 playoffs. On the other hand, CSK will try to cement their top position in the standings.

With two former IPL winners set to battle in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 games played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Today IPL Pitch History: RR vs CSK

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20 matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 160

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, MI vs PBKS match stats 2021

In the previous IPL 2021 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Mumbai Indians beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. PBKS received an invitation to bat first from MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Despite having some big names in their lineup, PBKS managed only 135 runs in their 20 overs. Aiden Markram top-scored with a 29-ball 42.

MI chased the 136-run target in 19 overs, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 30-ball 40 and Saurabh Tiwary's 37-ball 45. A total of ten wickets fell in the two innings, with spinners picking up four of them.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays during the IPL 2021 match between CSK and RR.

