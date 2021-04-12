IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: 3 reasons why the Punjab Kings will win

Two young captains in Sanju Samson and KL Rahul take each other on in Match 4 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS, rebranded and revamped, will attempt to reach the playoffs for the first time under their skipper's tenure. With new players like Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Shahrukh Khan in their ranks, the 2014 finalists have attempted to address a number of issues that plagued them last year.

Here are 3 reasons why PBKS will win their first game of IPL 2021 against RR.

#3 Uncertainty in the RR batting lineup

Chris Morris

RR have a number of options in the batting and bowling departments, but that comes with a few drawbacks, one of which is selection headaches. A number of positions in the RR batting lineup are under question.

Ben Stokes excelled as an opener last year after initially struggling to make an impact, even recording a century among other meaningful knocks. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in superb form in domestic cricket, and has a genuine case to open the batting on his home ground.

The positions of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler also aren't determined, while the plethora of all-rounders at RR's disposal can bat anywhere in the middle order. This uncertainty might cost RR in their IPL 2021 game against PBKS, as they might not be able to arrive at their best combination early on in the tournament.

#2 The absence of Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer underwent surgery for a finger injury he sustained earlier this year and has also been troubled by an elbow issue in the recent past. As a result, he is expected to miss the first half of IPL 2021.

Archer was the only wicket-taking threat for RR last year, especially in the pace department. None of the other pacers or spinners were able to provide regular breakthroughs, while death bowling was also an issue apart from the Englishman.

Archer, who won the MVP award in IPL 2020 as much for his handy lower-order batting as his penetrative bowling, is irreplacable for RR. To add insult to injury for RR, Mustafizur Rahman's availability for this game is certain, meaning RR might have to play the usually expensive Andrew Tye.

#1 PBKS have a formidable top order

KL Rahul

If there's one team RR will really miss Archer against, it's PBKS, who have a rock-solid top order. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran make up the top four, all of whom impressed in IPL 2020 whenever they spent time in the middle.

PBKS' batting order is not limited to their top four, though. New signing Shahrukh Khan is an explosive finisher who impressed in the pre-season practice matches, while Mandeep Singh and Deepak Hooda notched up fifties in the limited opportunities they got last season.

PBKS' batting lineup is formidable, with a number of batsmen capable of adjusting their game according to the demands of the situation. This could give them the upper hand in their IPL 2021 game against RR.