IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: 3 reasons why the Rajasthan Royals will win 

Sanju Samson's tenure as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins with a contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12.

Although RR will be without their premier bowler Jofra Archer, they have the squad to seriously contend for a playoff spot. Samson will have to ensure that captaincy doesn't affect his carefree approach to batting, and will also have to get the best out of the international stars at his disposal.

Mustafizur Rahman's participation in this game is uncertain, while all the other RR players are expected to be available for selection.

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Here are 3 reasons why RR will win their first IPL 2021 game against PBKS.

#3 PBKS' bowling attack doesn't inspire confidence

Ravi Bishnoi

Despite the expensive signings of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, PBKS' bowling attack seems to be their Achilles heel in IPL 2021. While pacers who've excelled in the Big Bash League haven't been able to make an impact in the IPL very often, Mohammed Shami - the team's lead pacer - is returning to competitive cricket after missing a significant period with injury.

The spin attack, while accurate and capable, is a touch too one-dimensional, with leggies Ravi Bishoi and Murugan Ashwin expected to be the only two frontline spinners in the XI. The worst part about PBKS' bowling attack is that they don't have extra options to make up for when a bowler has a bad day, due to the stark absence of dependable all-rounders.

RR's batsmen might be able to take the attack to the PBKS bowling in Match 4 of IPL 2021.

#2 RR have a number of bowling options and bat deep

Ben Stokes

In contrast to PBKS, RR have a number of all-rounders expected to be in their first-choice playing XI - Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube. Even Shreyas Gopal is capable of wielding the willow, giving the team enviable depth in both departments.

RR's playing XI has a lot of balance, and they can shuffle their bowling and batting options based on the situation of the match. While Samson will have a lot of thinking to do with regard to how and when he uses the players at his disposal, RR will be a tough nut to crack if their new captain gets it right.

#1 The venue plays into RR's hands

Jos Buttler

The first game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals saw a high-scoring contest, with little swing and spin on offer once dew set in.

The venue for this clash favours the Rajasthan Royals. They can manage even if a couple of bowlers have bad days in the office, and their middle-order dashers might enjoy taking on the PBKS spinners with the short boundaries in all directions.

More importantly, the ground ensures that RR can rival their opponents' biggest strength - the top order. Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran make up a formidable top four, but their strengths might be taken out of the equation slightly at a venue which assists all batsmen, even those who aren't at their level.

RR might just hold the edge in their IPL 2021 game against PBKS.