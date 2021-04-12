IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

The Rajasthan Royals will clash against the Punjab Kings in the fourth match of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This venue is famous for producing high-scoring matches. The Chennai Super Kings faced the Delhi Capitals at this stadium on Saturday in a game that saw the Delhi-based franchise chase down a 189-run target with ease.

The Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings played a high-scoring thriller last year in Sharjah. Fans should expect a similar contest between the two franchises in their respective first games of IPL 2021.

We know you're watching, we just want to know where you're watching from! 😉



Reply with the city you're in for tonight's game! 🌍#RRvPBKS | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/H8Pg5I7omX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2021

With Wankhede Stadium set to host the battle between the Royals and the Kings, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 38

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Advertisement

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 167

What happened in PBKS and RR's previous outings at Wankhede Stadium?

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have never crossed swords at Wankhede Stadium before. However, in the 2019 season, both franchises played a match against the Mumbai Indians on this ground.

The Mohali-based franchise scored 197/4 in their 20 overs, riding on KL Rahul's hundred. However, the Mumbai Indians recorded the highest successful run chase in IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium to beat Punjab by three wickets.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur-based franchise beat the Mumbai Indians by four wickets at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2019. The Royals chased 188 runs in 19.3 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler's fantastic 43-ball 89.