IPL 2021: Salman Butt reveals his favorite teams from the T20 league

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has picked Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his two favorite IPL teams. According to Butt, both MI and CSK are tactically brilliant, which explains their amazing success in the IPL.

MI and CSK will resume their rivalry when they clash in the first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on September 19 in Dubai.

In a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Butt was asked to name his favorite IPL teams. He replied:

“I have two favorite IPL teams. I will be happy if any of those two teams win. One is Dhoni’s CSK and the other is Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. Both are smart teams and brilliant tactical sides. They have unique ways to win.”

Butt pointed out that both CSK and MI possess the rare ability to win matches from seemingly impossible situations.

“Even when they are under pressure or when it seems that the opposition are on top, they find ways to make a comeback. There is a lot to learn when these two sides play in the IPL,” Butt added.

According to the former Pakistan batter, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could challenge MI and CSK in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

“Yes, Delhi Capitals (DC) are also playing very well and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also have some big names. The other IPL teams are in a struggling phase. If we talk about Rajasthan, Punjab or Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are off color. Hopefully, they can put up a good fight. These teams have not been able to perform to potential and they will be missing a few players as well in the second phase of the IPL. So it remains to be seen how they adapt,” Butt concluded.

DC were leading the IPL 2021 points table when the first half was suspended in India. They won six of the eight matches that they played in.

Aakash Chopra predicts MI vs CSK contest in IPL 2021 final

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra had predicted an MI vs CSK final for IPL 2021. In a Q &A session on Twitter, a fan asked Chopra:

"Who is going to win this season's IPL title from your side?"

"MI v CSK final," Chopra responded.

MI are the defending champion in the IPL and the most successful franchise in the tournament’s history, having won five titles. Last year, they beat DC in the final by five wickets.

Mumbai will resume IPL 2021 at No. 4 in the points table, with four wins and three losses from seven games. CSK are currently in second spot, having registered five victories in seven matches.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava