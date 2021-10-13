IPL 2021’s league stage ended on October 8 with two blockbuster matches in the UAE. The Royal Challengers Bangalore edged the Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller to boost their confidence ahead of the playoffs, while the Mumbai Indians beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad but failed to make it to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders attained the top four spots in the standings. Two-time defending champions of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians finished fifth, followed by the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. For the first time in IPL history, Sunrisers Hyderabad took the wooden spoon home.

There were some exceptional performances from players of all teams during the penultimate week of IPL 2021. In this article today, we will look at three players who gave guaranteed benefits and full protection to their franchises just like HDFC Life.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be a fantastic investment for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have nurtured many young Indian talents in their IPL history. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the latest addition to that long list. Jaiswal played a fantastic knock of 50 runs against the Chennai Super Kings to give Rajasthan Royals a memorable win. He raced to his half-century off 19 deliveries.

HDFC Life Insurance’s Click2 Protect Life offers its customers complete comprehensive protection. Similarly, Jaiswal, who was brought for a small amount in the auction, led from the front with the bat and ensured the team did not stumble at the start courtesy of his powerful start against CSK. Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim believes that Jaiswal will play for the Indian cricket team soon and give guaranteed benefits to the side.

2. Axar Patel’s match-winning spell against Mumbai Indians

Quite a few fans were surprised when Axar Patel received a place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. But Patel has proven his doubters wrong in the 2021 IPL season. The Delhi Capitals star bowled a magnificent spell for his team in their game against the Mumbai Indians.

DC completed a double over MI in IPL 2021 league round courtesy of Axar Patel’s three-wicket haul. Just like how the HDFC Sanchay Plus plan helps you plan for your life goals, Axar’s bowling in this game helped the Capitals restrict Mumbai from running away with the game.

Patel scalped the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary and Quinton de Kock to ensure that MI managed only 129 runs in their 20 overs. Saba Karim believes that Patel is a very underrated cricketer.

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden IPL ton

Like HDFC Life, Ruturaj Gaikwad has proven to be a very beneficial investment. The Chennai Super Kings team management backed him last year despite his shortcomings in the first few matches. Gaikwad bounced back by winning three consecutive Player of the Match awards in the last three games of IPL 2020.

He continued his excellent form in IPL 2021 and notched up his maiden IPL century against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of the league stage. Gaikwad paced his innings to perfection and ended with 101 runs off 60 deliveries. None of the other Chennai batters could score more than 35 runs, but Gaikwad continued to give fantastic returns to his team and helped the Super Kings post a 189-run total on the board.

Gaikwad smashed nine fours and five maximums in his innings against the Rajasthan Royals. Just like HDFC life helps customers protect their loved ones against adversities. In a similar vein, Gaikwad’s consistent returns with the bat at the top of the order, irrespective of conditions and situations have orchestrated many of CSK’s wins this season. Saba Karim felt that Ruturaj adjusted his playing style and switched gears at the right time to ensure his team did not finish with a below-par score in Abu Dhabi.

