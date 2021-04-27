IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn age, height, hometown and T20I stats

Earlier today, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) added New Zealand fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn to their IPL 2021 squad. RCB roped him in as a replacement for Kane Richardson, who has left for Australia.

Scott Kuggeleijn will not have to quarantine before joining the Royal Challengers because he was a member of the Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble this year. Recently, James Neesham posted a photo of Kuggeleijn playing snooker with him on Instagram.

While the Mumbai Indians had kept Scott Kuggeleijn as one of their reserve players, the Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up signing him. Many IPL fans will remember that the Kiwi pacer played for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 edition of the tournament. Even that season, he came in as a replacement player.

Scott Kuggeleijn has represented New Zealand 18 times in white-ball cricket, and here are some interesting facts you need to know about the Kiwi fast bowler.

Scott Kuggeleijn Age

Scott Kuggeleijn was born on January 3, 1992, in Hamilton. He is 29 years and 114 days old.

Scott Kuggeleijn Height

Scott Kuggeleijn is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, which approximately equals 176 centimeters.

Scott Kuggeleijn Hometown

As mentioned earlier, Scott Kuggeleijn was born in Hamilton, New Zealand. He plays domestic cricket for the Northern Districts.

Scott Kuggeleijn T20I stats

New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn was roped in by @mipaltan as a reserve bowler.



He will now be available to play for @RCBTweets during the remainder of the tournament.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/gFG8LrMve5 — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) April 27, 2021

Scott Kuggeleijn made his T20I debut for New Zealand on January 11, 2019. He has been a part of the Black Caps playing XI in 16 T20I games, where he picked up 13 wickets at a strike rate of 22.

The right-arm fast bowler has best figures of 3/27 in T20Is, while his economy rate in 16 innings is 9.07. It will be interesting to see how Kuggeleijn performs for RCB in IPL 2021.