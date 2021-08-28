"When do we begin?" - Shreyas Iyer's message to fans ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer Shreyas Iyer is all geared up for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He recently expressed his excitement to be back in the Delhi colors through a tweet.

Just a few days before the resumption of the second phase of IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer shared a selfie in the DC jersey. Iyer seemed eager to get back onto the field after a long break due to a shoulder injury.

He wrote in his tweet:

"When do we begin? 💙 @DelhiCapitals"

Who will lead the Delhi Capitals? Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant?

Just a few days before the commencement of the first phase of IPL 2021 in April, Shreyas Iyer dislocated his shoulder during the ODI series between India and England. He had to go under the knife as a result and was ruled out of action.

Due to this injury, his stint in England for the Royal London One-Day Cup couldn't go on as per plans. In his absence, the Delhi Capitals named Rishabh Pant as their captain for IPL 2021.

Had the season gone on as scheduled in India, Pant was supposed to lead the team through the entire season. However, with Shreyas Iyer coming back now for the second phase of the tournament, there is a little uncertainty as to who will lead the team going forward.

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals did exceedingly well in the first half of the tournament winning six out of eight games. The team was at the top of the points table before the tournament had to be suspended. DC also won four of the last five games that they played.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has been the second-most successful captain for the Delhi franchise after Virender Sehwag. He took over the leadership of the side after some poor outings under Gautam Gambhir and has been quite successful since then. In 2019, the team finished third under Iyer's captaincy while they were the runners-up in 2020.

Shreyas Iyer led the Delhi Capitals in 41 games thus far, winning 21 matches while two games finished in a tie.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar