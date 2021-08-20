IPL 2021: SRH to leave for Dubai on September 1 to begin preparations for second phase

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 1 to kickstart their preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. The remaining 31 matches, including playoffs, will be played between September 19 and October 15.

SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami confirmed the news to Sportskeeda, with them becoming the fifth side to reveal their itinerary. They will set up their base in Dubai and have the preparatory camp at either the ICC Academy or the Dubai International Stadium.

While defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already finished their mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are leaving on Saturday (August 21) and the Punjab Kings on August 29.

There has been no official confirmation on commute yet from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

SRH’s Indian contingent has been asked to assemble in Mumbai on August 31. All of them will have to test RT-PCR negative before being allowed to board the charter flight to Dubai on September 1. The overseas cohort, though, will directly fly into the Emirate, barring those with international commitments.

The isolation period everyone needs to serve upon reaching Dubai will either be six days or one full week. Apart from the regular testing during the tournament, they will have to test Covid-19 negative once upon landing - before entering quarantine - and again just ahead of resuming training.

SRH stay rock bottom in IPL 2021 points table

When a slew of Covid-19 cases forced the 14th edition of the IPL to be indefinitely suspended on May 4, SRH’s future looked bleak. They were in last position with the least number of wins – a solitary one from 7 matches.

They were also dealt a massive off-the-field blow with David Warner, their talismanic leader, replaced as captain by Kane Williamson after the sixth game. The Aussie southpaw was even left out of the playing XI which clashed with RR on May 2.

Now, in the second half, SRH will resume their fightback on the fourth matchday (September 22) when they take on first-placed DC in Dubai. To summarise, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

